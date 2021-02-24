Kanye West is reportedly relying on a "miracle" for his marriage to be saved with Kim Kardashian West after she filed for divorce, but even he seems to be taking steps to move on from their relationship, being spotted for the first time since the filing without his wedding ring.

In the midst of the rumors that Kim and Kanye were considering divorce, one of the main points that had people wishing that a reconciliation was in the cards was the fact that Kanye was still sporting his wedding ring. However, that has changed because, in the first photos released of the legendary artist since last week's shock announcement, he is no longer wearing it.

Rocking an all-blue ensemble with his Yeezy Foam Runners, photographers zoomed into Kanye's left hand and realized that he was not wearing his wedding ring. The fashion designer was spotted walking near his Yeezy Academy in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. He was there with a team of bodyguards, as well as his youngest son Psalm.



Gotham/Getty Images

Both parties seem to be pretty shaken up over this. While Kanye has remained silent on social media, his decision to remove his ring seems calculated since he was still wearing it last week. Kim has also been seemingly alluding to their breakup on Instagram, posting a video of her listening to Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anthem "driver's license" and focusing on lyrics that could definitely relate to her divorce.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kanye and Kim's divorce is set to play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will also be the final season. Do you think they're really done?

