Kim Kardashian West officially filed for divorce from Kanye just a week after she was spotted without her wedding band ahead of Valentine's Day weekend. While rumors of an impending divorce began flying around as far back as last year, there seemed to be some chance of a possible reconciliation between the two. A day before officially filing for divorce from the 21-time Grammy winner, Kardashian was spotted visiting a friend's house in LA without her wedding ring.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The 40-year-old KUWTK star was spotted out in the city donning a leather jacket and pants combo. Notably missing from her left hand was her large engagement ring. Although her name is still stylized Kim Kardashian West on her personal accounts, the reality television star and her high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser filed divorce papers on February 19th.

Back in January, it was reported that a split between the couple was "imminent." Kardashian was also seen without her rock days before Valentine's Day. West, on the other hand, has not been as quick to let go of the marriage memorabilia. He was seen photographed still wearing his wedding band in Los Angeles despite moving hundreds of Yeezy sneakers out of their family home earlier in the month.

The couple has three children together, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. They wed back in 2014

[via]