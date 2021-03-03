The mansion that Kanye West spent years designing for himself and his wife Kim Kardashian might be allocated to Kim in their ongoing divorce, as reported by TMZ.

At this stage in their six-year marriage, you've likely seen pictures of the interior of Kanye and Kim's gorgeous Hidden Hills mansion. The inside of the space appears museum-like with a very minimalistic ethos and austere design scheme. The home was a multi-year passion project for Kanye and it's where Kim and their four children permanently live. According to new reports, Kim and the kids have been staying at the mansion and they may be there for the long-term because Kim is reportedly set to keep the home in the couple's ongoing divorce discussions.

TMZ's sources claim that Kanye doesn't have a real connection to the area, meanwhile, Kim's entire family lives very nearby. Kim is also reportedly a big fan of the house and doesn't want to move, especially since her kids grew up there.

As for Kanye, it's unclear where he plans to permanently reside. He has been spending a lot of time at his Wyoming ranch in the last few years, so that's a possibility. He also set up Yeezy offices in Atlanta, and Los Angeles, of course, remains an option.

Earlier today, Kim posted a picture of her wearing the latest Yeezy Foam Runners, confusing and reassuring fans at the same time. The two reportedly still have a lot of love for each other, so it makes sense that they would support one another's business ventures. However, it's understandable why people would be caught off-guard by Kim showing off the Yeezys mere weeks after filing for divorce.

We'll continue to keep you updated with the latest news surrounding Kim, Kanye, and their divorce.

