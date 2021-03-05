Drake and Kanye West have had issues dating back nearly a decade. The two rappers are some of the greatest artists to have ever lived, but they seemingly haven't been able to get along for a myriad of reasons. Most recently, their low-broiling beef has taken a backseat to reports about Kanye's personal life falling apart, with rumors about his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian taking the forefront of the public attention. However, when Drake announced that he had new music coming this week, people couldn't help but wonder whether the Toronto native would come for Kanye again.

If you predicted that Kanye would earn himself a name-drop on one of Drake's new songs, you can give yourself a pat on the back because, on "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby, the rapper speaks about Yeezy at the end of his first verse.

"Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus," he raps before adding, "But soon as I started confessin' my sins, he wouldn't believe us."

The bars are getting a lot of attention online as people react to yet another layer in the never-ending feud between Drake and Kanye. While this doesn't seem to be a diss, the way it's worded could signal a few things. Some people are reaching and suggesting that Drake's sins include a fling with Kim, Kanye's wife, but there's no proof to that. Others are calling this out as what it likely is: an innocent reference.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Regardless, Drake definitely knew that he would have people's attention with this line.

What do you think of "Wants and Needs" with Lil Baby. Check out how people have been reacting to Scary Hours 2 here.