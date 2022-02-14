Kanye West is going all out this Valentine's Day, but it's not for Julia Fox. In fact, earlier today, a rep for the 32-year-old model confirmed to TMZ that she and Ye had officially ended their romance, although they remain "good friends and collaborators."

Not long after the news broke, the father of four continued on with his Instagram antics from the weekend, sharing a romantic gesture for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian to his feed on Monday afternoon. "MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR," the rapper captioned the upload, which sees a black truck filled with roses, the socialite's account tagged on the vehicle's side.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

If you've been on West's Instagram over the past few days, you may have seen any number of the posts he's shared, discussing everything from his issue with Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson's friendship to 50 Cent's surprise appearance during last night's Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE," he insisted earlier today. "IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER," the 44-year-old went on, referencing a coat that the SKIMS founder wore during an NYC date with the 28-year-old comedian.





Elsewhere on his page, Ye has shown love to the fans who have been supporting him through his difficult time, also asking them to – if they run into Skete Davidson in real life – "SCREAM AT [THE LOSER] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER."

Read what else Kanye West has had to say about Kim Kardashian's boyfriend here, and check back in with HNHH later to see if the 41-year-old reality star responds to all the drama.



