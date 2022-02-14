Kanye West's battle to win back Kim Kardashian took a very public turn in the past few weeks. The designer and artist shared a slew of posts over the weekend taking aim at everyone from Bob Iger to Pete Davidson and even threw in a shout-out to Kevin Durant for liking one of the posts. Ye didn't even take a break while at the Super Bowl.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared to be in a world of their own in the midst of the madness. The two celebrated an early Valentine's Day with a date night on Super Bowl Sunday. Kanye took to Instagram this morning where he stated that he has no beef with Kim Kardashian in an attempt to address false narratives. The post included a photo of Pete Davidson and Kim, who was apparently wearing a fur coat that Ye gifted her before her SNL debut.

"I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER" he wrote before showing love to the media, specifically Daily Mail.

"I NEVER HAD ANYTHING AGAINST DAILYMAIL I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD," he continued, explaining that he addresses his personal issues on public platforms because he's already susceptible to scrutiny from the media. I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES."

Check out Kanye's post below.



