If you thought Kanye West was done updating his Instagram feed for the day, you thought wrong. Following his trip to the Super Bowl with North and Saint West, the Atlanta-born rapper has dropped off some more comments about "Skete Davidson," who he's been dissing frequently this weekend.

When responding to a fan page who had asked what Ye was going on about in a previous rant about the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star, the rapper painted a picture of what's allegedly happening behind the scenes of him and Kim Kardashian's relationship.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"DISNEY OWNS HULU," Ye began. "DISNEY WANTS TO INFLUENCE A WIDER AGE GROUP. DISNEY ASSIGNED THE ACTOR SKETE TO SERVE IN SOME BIGGER NARRATIVE 'BUT FOR SOME REASON REFUSED TO GIVE A STYLIST.' I WROTE THAT LAST PART INTENTIONALLY TO BE FUNNY."

From the sounds of things, the father of four is implying that his estranged wife's comedian boyfriend was commissioned by the television networks to date Kardashian in hopes of expanding their target audience ahead of the premiere of the family's new series. "I JOKE WHILE EXPRESSING MY SIDE JUST LIKE SNL WHICH IS ALSO GANG WITH DISNEY," West went on.

"BOB BOUGHT MARVEL AND DISNEY TO GAIN MORE INFLUENCE IN THE TEENAGE MARKET. ELLEN AND HILLARY BEEN WHISPERING IN KIMS EAR FOR YEARS. SKETE BEEN WEARING FAKE TRUMP HATS TO RIDICULE ME FOR NOT BEING IN MY BLACK PLACE AS A VOTER AND THROWING SHOTS AT ME ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH."





The 44-year-old then insisted that Davidson is just a "pawn," confirming that he's "not crazy," and he "wouldn't have had such a big impact on culture for the past 20 years," if he was.

"THIS IS THE REAL NARRATIVE," the "Ultralight Beam" hitmaker wrote. "EVERYONE ELSE IS AFRAID. BUT NOW THAT THEY PLAYED WITH MY FAMILY ITS UP."

After taking a break to praise 50 Cent's surprise appearance during the Super Bowl Halftime show this evening, Ye launched right back into his Davidson slander, this time posting a picture of The King of Staten Island actor in a "Make Kanye 2006 Again" hat to his feed.





"MAKE ALL BLACK PEOPLE VOTE ONE WAY. SIT DOWN YE, YOU DON'T HAVE THE RIGHT TO BE OUTSIDE OF THE BOX," he captioned this upload. "WE PUT ALL BLACK CELEBS IN AND THE PRISONS WE PUT 25% OF BLACKS IN. NO, YOU CAN NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN BOY," he added for good measure after already driving the same point home earlier today.

Despite the constant posting, the Yeezy founder says that he had an "awesome" time today. "HOW GREAT IS IT TO BE A FREE ARTIST," he captioned a brief video uploaded to his Instagram feed minutes ago.

"I FOUGHT FOR MY FAMILY. TRENDED OVER THE SUPER BOWL WHILE AT THE SUPER BOWL WITH MY KIDS. ODELL GAVE ME AND MY KIDS HIS GLOVES. DRE PERFORMED. RAMS [WON]. AND I DID A SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH MCDONALDS. GOD HAS A PLAN LOVE OVER FEAT. TODAY WAS AWESOME."





