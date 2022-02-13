The show must go on. Despite Kanye West's endless attacks directed towards his estranged wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, Kim Kardashian and her comedian beau appeared to be unbothered on their New York City weekend date night ahead of Valentine's Day.

As per TMZ, the couple – who first connected when the mother of four made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last October – stepped out in Brooklyn to grab dinner at a high-end Italian joint called Lilia, where they were photographed holding hands.

While the KKW Beauty founder stole the show in a bold, monochrome designer fit and super shiny boots, Davidson paired baggy jeans with a white t-shirt layered underneath a flannel, a Carhartt jacket, sunglasses, and sneakers.

Paparazzi photos obtained by the publication show the pair to be grinning while they walk into the restaurant where they reportedly enjoyed their early V-Day dinner in one another's company. When leaving, they "beelined it for their waiting SUV, where Pete helped Kim into the back... and then walked around the other side to join her."





Kardashian and Davidson's Italian dinner took place as the socialite's ex was bombarding social media with messages, inventing a new – and kind of hilarious nickname – for the Staten Island-born star. "THERE'S A SKETE LURKIN IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN," the "Bound 2" rapper wrote.

Elsewhere on his Instagram page, the 44-year-old publicly proclaimed that he was Kim Kardashian's "biggest W" – read more about that here.

[Via]