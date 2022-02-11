After weeks of teasing the record, Fivio Foreign has officially released the first single from his upcoming album, titled "City of Gods." Dedicated to his late friend Tahjay "T Dott" Dobson, Fivio announced the release date for his upcoming album, B.I.B.L.E, which is executive produced by Ye.

On the new single "City of Gods" with Alicia Keys and Ye, the trio of superstar artists deliver a song that could end up being mentioned in "Song of the Year" talks, standing as a love letter to New York City. While the song has been generating conversation for weeks, now that it has been officially released, the world is catching up to Ye's lyrics in his verse, pointing out many of his headline-worthy lines about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and his desire to purchase the Chicago Bulls organization.

Some of Ye's more clever lines include "We ain't watch the throne, we took it" but one of the lyrics that everyone caught on to mentioned his interest in purchasing an NBA team.



Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

"After I buy the Chicago Bulls, I'ma go link with Mike," raps Ye, referring to Michael Jordan. "And if I let 'em have my wife, n***as should thank me," he immediately continues. "With this Balenciaga and Balenci' boots and a new blue Yankee."

The bars about Kim didn't go unnoticed and neither did his dig at Pete Davidson, saying, "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL/When I pull up, it's dead on arrival."

This follows Ye's previous lines about Pete on the song "Eazy," where he threatens to "beat [his] ass." According to TMZ, Pete isn't concerned about the diss, as a source close to the comedian said, "Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Listen to "City of Gods" below and let us know what you think about Ye's verse in the comments.

[via]