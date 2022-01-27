The artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye has officially announced the release date for his highly-anticipated upcoming studio album, Donda 2. The new album will be released on February 22, 2022 (2/22/22) as Ye revealed on Instagram on Thursday morning (January 27).

Sharing a photo of his childhood home -- the same one from his Donda listening sessions -- on fire with the album's release date juxtaposed on top, Ye revealed that the new album is executive produced by Future. Considering his recent buddy-buddy sessions with the Atlanta-based rapper, it makes sense that they've clocked in a lot of studio time in recent weeks. Some fans are confused about Future's involvement on an album that is dedicated to Ye's late mother. The hip-hop community loves to jokingly call Future "toxic" because of his many relationship problems over the years and it remains a mystery as to how his sound will coincide with Ye's on Donda 2.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The rollout began a few weeks ago with the release of the new single "Eazy," with The Game. Ye takes aim at Pete Davidson in his now-infamous lyrics, also mentioning the Kardashians and saying, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

During his studio sessions for Donda 2, Ye has been spotted with everybody from Jay Electronica to Blueface. It will be interesting to see what the final tracklist looks like.

Will you be tuned in for Ye's upcoming Donda 2 album? We will continue to keep you up-to-date on all of the latest news surrounding this release.



