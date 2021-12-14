It was a historic moment for hip-hop this weekend when Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) took the stage during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, performing some of his classic records and even freestyling a verse to "F*ck Up Some Commas." While everybody in the crowd was loving Ye's surprise performance, some people close to Future weren't too pleased about the moment.

Young Thug, who has been one of Future's closest collaborators for years, is a close friend of the rapper and he spoke out about Ye's inclusion to Future's set, joking and asking him to consider leaving room for others to make history.



Rolling Loud/@jamesbaxter

"U dead ass wrong for this @future," wrote Thugger on Instagram, sharing a picture of Ye and Future on stage together. "Let someone else make this history lol u goated bastard."

Clearly, Thug is just having some fun with Future and there aren't any issues between them. But he obviously wanted this moment for himself or another one of rap's current-gen stars, believing that Future has done enough to establish himself as one of the all-time greats.

While Future may not have needed Ye to turn the crowd up, they joined forces for an iconic moment at yet another Rolling Loud to remember. Maybe next year in Miami, Ye will actually have a headline spot? A man can wish...

Check out Young Thug's message to Future below.



Screenshot via @thuggerthugger1 on Instagram