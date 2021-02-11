It's no secret that Future is a pretty toxic man. He's basically made that into his brand, and he embraces it. He seemingly doesn't have the best luck in relationships, ruining just about every romantic union he's entered in the last few years. Recently, he seems to have turned a new leak with Dess Dior, who he genuinely seems to care deeply about, so hopefully, we're witnessing a change.

However, we've seen him be pretty toxic with his comments toward his exes, especially Ciara, with whom he shares a son. The former couple has had their contentious moments, but at least one side is moving on with maturity. Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson spoke about Future's toxicity during their recent cover story with GQ, and it seems like they couldn't care about the rapper at all.



Speaking about the first time he met Future, Ciara's son with the rapper of the same name, Russell Wilson said, "When I got to meet Future, he was young. And the reality was that for me it was a blessing and an opportunity to really hopefully be there for him every day and try to care for him in a way that was important for me, that I always wanted someone to do for me. Like my dad did for me. And so I think the greatest thing that I’ve ever learned in life is probably in that relationship with Future, because the reality of being a stepparent is that biologically they’re not necessarily yours, but the reality is that you have to love them as if they are. They’re your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and yearns for that."



Asked directly about the elder Future's toxicity in the media and if it made things hard between him and Ciara, Wilson said, "I don’t think anybody made it hard. I think it was easy for us. I think it was about us. It wasn’t about anything else. It was about how we were going to love, and for me it was easy. It was easy to love. It’s easy to love C—every day I get to love her and take care of her and our kids is the greatest gift I have. So I cherish that every day."

Ciara chipped in, saying, "And I will also say from day one we’ve been living life for us. Russ—I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father’s perspective, but what’s always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers."

While I may be wrong, it certainly doesn't feel like Future is the diaper-changing kind. Ciara leveled up and found herself someone that is going to forever be her partner. You love to see it.

