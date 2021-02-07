Russell Wilson has been a staple of Seattle sports for the last decade as he has brought a ton of joy to the city. From his on the field results with the Seattle Seahawks to his charitable endeavors, Wilson's goal has always been to make the world a better place. On Saturday night, Wilson was rewarded for these efforts as he received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for all of his commitments off the field.

This is an award that speaks to the type of person someone is, as opposed to the kind of player they are. No one understands Wilson's impact in the community more than Ciara, who took to Instagram with a lengthy message congratulating Wilson on his big achievement.

"You’re the most selfless, loving, & caring person I know. Your heart, dedication, and commitment to taking care of others is truly what sets you apart," Ciara wrote. "It’s one of the most beautiful and attractive things about you! I’m so proud of you and to be a part of your great mission to impact others! Proud to call you my Husband. Proud of the Father you are to our children. Proud of the Man you are to our family. I love you so much."

Moving forward, it's safe to say Wilson will be continuing his off-the-field efforts and we can't wait to see what he has in store. At this point, it seems unlikely that we will ever see Wilson in anything other than a blue and green uniform.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images