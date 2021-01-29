Future gets a new chain from his girlfriend Dess Dior with a picture of his late grandmother's face on it.
Future seems to really be in love with his new girlfriend, rapper Dess Dior, gushing about the gift that she gave him out of nowhere. Posting a video on Instagram Stories, Future declared that "Big Dess" gave him the "best gift ever".
Dess Dior got Future a brand new chain, which he proudly showed off on social media. The piece features a picture of his grandmother Emma Jean Boyd, who passed away at the beginning of this year. The sentimental gift may have gotten Future emotional, adding a crying emoji to the post.
Future has been more open than usual in sharing content with his girlfriend. Dess, an Atlanta-based rising star, has seemingly been everything that Future wanted and more, and fans are hoping their relationship lasts a long time. Still, Future is well aware that much of his core fanbase doesn't want him to be in a happy relationship. He recently said as much during an interview with Roddy Ricch, telling the rapper, "If I try to be a good guy right now, they won’t want that. 'Where’s the bad Future at?' Then I [become] that, and my concerts sell out. You start talking about [being] in love, and they get mad at me. I be like, 'What the f*ck, y’all don’t want me to be in love?'"
Prince Williams/Getty Images
Do you want Future to find love, or are you secretly hoping things go wrong between him and Dess Dior?