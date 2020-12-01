Surely, a large part of Future's appeal — his brand, his persona — is that he's far from soft. In RollingStone's latest Musicians on Musicians segment with him and Roddy Ricch, Future reveals how he's gotten rich off "being the villain," and that his fans aren't interested in a mundane narrative where he finds love, settles down, and lives happily ever after.

He began by stating the obvious: The Internet will tear you a new one if you do or say the wrong thing. "They’ll judge you. You can’t say, 'I’m f*cking two sisters at the same time' now and put it on the internet. The internet is gonna go crazy," he said. "If you say that shit right now, they’re gonna explode. You can’t say certain things. I see people say certain things in their music and I’m like, 'N*gga, I was talking crazier than that at the beginning, [but] you can’t say that right now.' You can’t even write a tweet without apologizing."

"That’s why I’d rather not say sh*t," Ricch chimed in.

"Within five minutes, here comes the apology. 'I’m sorrrrrrry,'" The "Life Is Good" rapper continued. "You should’ve never said that! You have to adjust to the times. You’ve gotta think before you say something."

While all public figures have to watch what they say online, Future admits that his bad-boy, toxic facade exempts him from a lot of backlash. However, the downside to that double-edged sword is that he can't show his soft side without being dragged for it. "I built the brand where they’re like, 'That’s Future, don’t pay attention to him. He’s f*cked up anyway.' For me, I can get away with shit. You can get rich off of being the villain, because that’s what they expect," he said.

"If I try to be a good guy right now, they won’t want that. 'Where’s the bad Future at?' Then I [become] that, and my concerts sell out. You start talking about [being] in love, and they get mad at me. I be like, 'What the f*ck, y’all don’t want me to be in love?"

[via]