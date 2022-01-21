Kanye West has a lot of music on the way. The rapper is a confirmed headliner for Coachella, marking his second headlining show since releasing Donda. However, he's also been preparing the sequel, which is said to be dropping this year. Steven Victor confirmed that it would drop in 2022, while Ye's connected with a slew of collaborators, and enlisting more to help him complete his 11th studio album.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

It appears that we could expect a Jay Electronica feature on the project, and possibly a remix of "Eazy." Jay Electronica shared a screen recording of a text exchange with Ye with "Eazy" playing in the background. He revealed that he already hit Ye up on Jan. 13th, writing, "We got more music to make." Kanye simply responded that "Donda 2" starting now. "Let me get my oven mitts and cooking spoon out," Elec responded.

Then, at the wee hours of the morning, Elec reached out to Ye about the remix of "Eazy." "You punished that fucking E A Z Y verse," he wrote. "I wanna put a verse on it."

Ye appeared to welcome the idea, responding, "Let's gooooooo."

Jay Electronica dropped off his official debut album in 2020, A Written Testimony. Last year, he joined Kanye West on "Jesus Lord," on Donda, so it would only make sense that he and Ye would reconnect for the sequel.

Check the text below.