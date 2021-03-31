Being that he's easily one of hip-hop's most elusive and generally quiet artists by a wide margin, it's hard not to take notice when Jay Electronica actually uses his social media pages. Today, the Grammy-nominated lyricist used his platform to share some kind words of encouragement to his former collaborator Kanye West, who is in the midst of undergoing a widely publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"@kanyewest," begins Electronica, making sure to tag Yeezy for good measure. "From afar, seems like Almighty God is putting His final touches on His Mighty Sword (you). I would imagine the pain is intense. After this though, you unstoppable. Flame on King! and as for the rest of em, my mom would just say “well Son, fuckem." Citing his late mother, whom he previously celebrated on the emotionally powerful "A.P.I.D.T.A," it's abundantly clear that Electronica means exactly what he says.

"@kanyewest, I literally CANT WAIT so see your next Beautiful moves and offerings," he continues, making it known that he supports and values whatever endeavors the producer slash business mogul opts to pursue. "Thank you for all of the Beautiful ones you’ve given us thus far." It's evident that Electronica still holds Kanye West in high esteem, and it's unclear if this reach-out will ultimately culminate in a Wyoming-centric reunion. After all, Ye's Donda project is rumored to be in the works, and it would certainly be interesting to see Jay Electronica contribute in some capacity.

Either way, it's nice to see Electronica showing support for Kanye during this complicated time. Check out his messages below, and sound off if you'd welcome some new music from Jay Electronica and Kanye West in the near future.