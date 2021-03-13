Each year, the Grammy nominations kick off a new set of controversial moves from artists, but 2021's award ceremony has launched an all-out war. The snubbing of The Weeknd is a missed opportunity that fans, artists, and industry professionals are still trying to wrap their heads around. After Hours has remained on the charts for a full year and was a No.1 charting album that became its own cinematic-style movement, and The Weeknd didn't catch a nod in any category. The Recording Academy has long been accused of not being in touch with the culture, and in response, The Weeknd announced he planned on boycotting the ceremony for the entirety of his career and will never submit his music for consideration.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

The Weeknd wasn't the only person who has had issues with the Grammys. Fellow Canadian Justin Bieber wasn't happy when his Changes album was nominated in various Pop categories but not in R&B. “To the Grammys, I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music," Bieber shared back in November 2020. "‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound."

On Thursday (March 11), Page Six reported that Bieber doesn't plan on attending the Grammy ceremony this weekend because Changes didn't receive the R&B recognition that he desired. The album hosted features from artists including Quavo, Kehlani, Summer Walker, and Travis Scott. You can check out Changes below and let us know if you believe the Grammys is losing its influence in the industry.

[via]