Justin Bieber Is One With Nature In New "Changes" Visuals

Justin Bieber is just a man with his guitar getting in touch with nature in the new visuals for "Changes."

Justin Bieber hit the outdoors on a solo mission to film his new music video for the title track off his 2019 comeback album, Changes. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Biebs has been hiding away in quarantine with his wife, Hailey, on their massive property in Ontario, Canada. While it's hard to complain about being stuck in a gorgeous mansion on a lake in the middle of nowhere, it must be hard for Justin these days. He recently had to postpone his entire 2020 Changes tour, which was supposed to kick off on May 14th in Seattle, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. However, Justin is keeping his fans well-fed with new Changes-era content by dropping yet another "Nature Visual," this time for the album's title track.

Biebs takes the social distancing theme to a whole new level in these visuals, heading out onto a frozen lake with not a soul in sight. Shots of Justin strumming his guitar on a log in front of a bonfire and strolling through the tall grass in an open field really add a whole new layer of vulnerability to the acoustic ballad. Justin has previously dropped a series of "Nature Visuals" for tracks like "E.T.A.," "Habitual" and an earlier one for "Changes," that were originally only available on Apple Music. Watch Justin thrive in isolation while he's "going through changes" in his new music video.