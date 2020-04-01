Justin Bieber has officially postponed his 2020 Changes tour in light of the coronavirus pandemic. As the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and Canada persists, Bieber and his team decided it was best to reschedule all of the dates on his North American tour, which was set to kick off on May 14th in Seattle. "In light of the current public health crisis," Bieber's team announced in a statement, "and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour."

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

"While Justin—along with his band, dancers, and crew—has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost," the statement continues. "Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone."

The tour includes 45 stops across the United States and Canada, with a closing show in East Rutherford, New Jersey originally scheduled for September 26th. While the dates have all been postponed, previously purchased tickets will be honoured. "[Justin] asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled," reads the statement. "Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon." Justin had previously been forced to downsize the venues of several shows on the stadium tour as a result of low ticket sales. His team claimed that "unforeseen circumstances" caused them to relocate some shows to arenas, as the weak turnout occurred in markets in which tickets went on sale just days before coronavirus hit the U.S.

[Via]