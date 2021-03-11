When the 2021 GRAMMY Award nominations were announced a few months ago, the world was shocked about one artist that was glaringly snubbed from every single category despite having one of the top-selling albums of the year. The Weeknd, who performed at the Super Bowl and continued leaving fans awestruck over a full year of performance art, was shunned out of any recognition this year, which was surprising mostly because of the critical acclaim he received with After Hours and the lead single, "Blinding Lights".

The Weeknd has spoken at length about his feelings regarding being snubbed at the GRAMMYs, but in a new statement provided to the New York Times, he reveals that he will not be submitting his future music for consideration at upcoming ceremonies, effectively ensuring that he'll never earn another nomination.

"Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," said The Weeknd in a new statement.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Back in January, The Weeknd joked about how dirty the Recording Academy did him, saying, "Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows."

This year's GRAMMY Awards ceremony happens on Sunday, March 14, 2021. We'll be keeping you up-to-date with all of the night's big winners, as well as the standout performances.

