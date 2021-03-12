63rd Grammy Awards
Lil Baby Isn't Worried About Winning Grammys: "I Ain't Into It Like That"The rapper explained why winning awards is more exciting for his "people" & talked about his forthcoming joint project with Lil Durk.ByErika Marie
Finneas Jokes That Billie Eilish Has "Complete Control" Over Him At GrammysFinneas joked that Billie Eilish and his girlfriend have "complete control" over his life ahead of the Grammys, Sunday.ByCole Blake
Freddie Gibbs Jokes About Being "Undefeated In Court," Following Grammy LossFreddie Gibbs was still in good spirits following his Grammy loss, Sunday.ByCole Blake
Nas Wins Best Rap Album At 2021 Grammys For "King's Disease"Nas won Best Rap Album at the Grammys, Sunday, for his project, "King's Disease."ByCole Blake
Find Out How To Watch & Livestream The 2021 GrammysA concise list of where to tune in to for music's biggest night. ByMadusa S.
The Roots Airing Annual Pre-Grammys "Jam Session" On TidalThe Roots annual "Jam Session" is currently streaming on Tidal.ByCole Blake
Cardi B Shouts Out Lesser Known Black Artists For Their Grammy NominationsCardi B gives a shout-out to underappreciated Black artists ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.ByCole Blake
Beyoncé "Opted Not To Perform" At Grammys Even Though She Leads NomsThis is the 3rd time in Grammy history that the artist with the most nominations decided not to take to the stage (the others were Kendrick Lamar & Jay-Z).ByErika Marie
Justin Bieber Won't Attend Grammys Due To R&B Category Snub: ReportThe singer is nominated for four awards, but a report states he is upset "Changes" was included in Pop categories when he claims it was an R&B record.ByErika Marie