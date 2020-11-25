This has been a defining year in The Weeknd's career. If there was any time for the singer to be recognized by the Recording Academy, it was now. However, as many view it, they dropped the ball big-time, failing to nominate the artist in any category at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

The Weeknd has already spoken out once about being snubbed, saying:

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency."

His reaction even garnered a response from the chief of the Recording Academy, who stated that he was genuinely "surprised" that Abel was not nominated at the ceremony. There have been rumors that suggest that the artist was considered for a performance on the GRAMMY stage, as well as at the Super Bowl, but because he chose the latter, he was axed completely from the awards show. That's speculative for now.

The Weeknd continues to air out the Recording Academy for failing to recognize him and his album, as well as his top-performing single "Blinding Lights". His latest response takes another jab at the process.

"Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?" said The Weeknd, suggesting that his decision not to perform at the GRAMMYs costed him all of his noms. "In my opinion zero nominations = you're not invited!"

It's definitely shameful that The Weeknd was not nominated. Some have even called it the biggest awards snub in years.

What's your take?