Every year when Grammy nominations are announced, there many artists and fans who are disappointed by The Recording Academy's choices. Throughout the day (November 24), we've heard from plenty of music industry professionals and entertainers as they lament over just how and why they weren't included on the 2021 Grammy nods, but one exclusion shocked more than most: The Weeknd. The Candian superstar is one of the most celebrated artists in the industry today with three Grammy awards under his belt, and his March release After Hours was one of the biggest albums of the year. As fans attempt to piece together how The Weeknd didn't receive any nominations from the Grammys this year, the Recording Academy's interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. attempts to address concerns.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

In an interview with Billboard, Mason briefly touched on the snubs after being asked about The Weeknd and Harry Styles who missed out on the "Big Four" categories. He said, "For The Weeknd, in every year you only have a certain amount of people you can nominate for each category. As for Harry, he has some great nominations this year [even though he wasn’t nominated in the top categories]. We are excited about some of the other categories where he was nominated. It’s never easy to tell where people are going to land."

He added that The Academy had a "very diverse group of new voters" and didn't have much to say when it was noted that these "new voters" seemed to value rising, lesser-known artists than those who have established careers and bodies of work. "[Hesitantly] Yeah, it’s interesting," said Mason.

"We take it very seriously. We review every bit of music that is submitted," he added elsewhere in the interview. "From year to year, it is really hard to predict who is going to be nominated and who’s not. I personally wish we could give everybody a nomination, but there are only a certain amount of slots. There were some amazing records that did not get nominated."

