Justin Bieber Strips Down "Intentions" For Acoustic Version

Alex Zidel
March 19, 2020 10:29
Intentions (Acoustic)
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber releases the acoustic version of his hit single "Intentions," leaving Quavo out of the equation.


Canadian pop star Justin Bieber released his fifth studio album Changes this year after a long musical hiatus, finally filling the void he left four years prior. With features from Post Malone, Travis Scott, Kehlani, and more, the album was well-received by fans despite a controversial single run. Biebs went head-to-head against Roddy Ricch and "The Box" as he attempted to secure the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but he went about things in an unethical manner, suggesting that his fans scam the system to clock in extra streams on "Yummy." These days, Bieber is going for more of a stripped-down method to his sound, recording an acoustic version of "Intentions" and dropping it this week.

Leaving Quavo out of the mix this time around, Justin Bieber has dropped the official acoustic version of his hit single "Intentions." He has previously spoken about the meaning of the record, which falls perfectly in line with this current era for the singer.

"I think a lot of us forget to, me included, forget to set intentions. We as humans get caught up in our everyday struggles and worries, and I think what we set our intentions on makes a difference on the outcome of our life and the quality of life we live," said Bieber.

Listen to the new version of the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Picture-perfect, you don't need no filter
Gorgeous, make 'em drop dead, you a killer
Shower you with all my attention
Yeah, these are my only intentions
Stay in the kitchen, cooking up, cut your own bread
Heart full of equity, you're an asset
Make sure that you don't need no mentions
Yeah, these are my only intentions

Justin Bieber acoustic intentions changes new song new music
