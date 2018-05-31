intentions
- NewsJustin Bieber Strips Down "Intentions" For Acoustic VersionJustin Bieber releases the acoustic version of his hit single "Intentions," leaving Quavo out of the equation.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersJustin Bieber's "Intentions" Is Now Quavo's 6th Top 10 Solo HitQuavo shared the news that he just achieved a sixth top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 after his Justin Bieber collab "Intentions" hits #9 on the chart.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJustin Bieber & Quavo Spark Rise In Donations To Women's ShelterJustin Bieber & Quavo's "Intentions" music video is bringing attention to the great work of LA's Alexandria House. By Noah C
- MusicJustin Bieber Parties With Quavo & Wife Hailey In NYC After "SNL" PerformanceJustin Bieber hit the club with "Intentions" collaborator, Quavo, and wife, Hailey Bieber, following his performance on "Saturday Night Live."By Lynn S.
- TVJustin Bieber Brings Out Quavo For "Intentions" Performance On "SNL"Bieber and Quavo took the stage during "SNL."By Cole Blake
- MusicJustin Bieber Donates $100,000 To Fan's Mental Health Awareness FundJustin Bieber is putting his money where his mouth is following his "Intentions" video with Quavo by donating $100,000 to a fan's mental health awareness fund.By Lynn S.
