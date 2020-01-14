Roddy Ricch is going to be a problem for a very long time. Russ said so on his social media pages today and that sentiment is shared by a number of higher-ups in the music industry. With his songwriting prowess, the Compton rapper is setting himself up to enjoy quite an outstanding career. Starting off the year on the right foot, Roddy Ricch is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. He learned on the same day that he had scored his first-ever No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "The Box," even after Justin Bieber's desperate attempts to take that spot for himself. Biebs has congratulated Ricch on his total takeover but the internet hasn't forgotten about the pop star's lame tries to get "Yummy" to the top, clowning him on social media.

Now that it's official, the memes just continue pouring in regarding the race between "The Box" and "Yummy." Considering Ricch wasn't really even pushing "The Box" as a single from his album, it speaks volumes that it beat out Bieber's musical return and people aren't letting that slide. Even though nobody is quite sure what Roddy is saying in his hook, "The Box" is still the talk of the internet and there's a chance it remains at the pole position on Billboard next week. That is... unless Drake and Future have something to say.

[via]