Before weed was legalized in 18 states and the stigma surrounding it was as strong as ever, California was seen as a weed-smoker's oasis. Recreational cannabis use was legal and like Mac Miller noted on "Nikes On My Feet," a whole lot of people were headed to "Cali for the kush 'cause boy I know it's plenty there."

And any weed person will tell you California still carries that weight. Whether it's the dispensary on every block or the Cheech & Chong, driving and living in a mint-green Volkswagen bus stereotype, the state is still known for it's weed and earlier this year, Justin Bieber paid homage.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Singing, "I get my peaches down in Georgia // I get my weed from California," on "Peaches," Bieber not only shouted out Cali weed, but also Georgia peaches, and nearly seven months later, the Canadian pop icon has figured out how to combine his love for the two.

Teaming up with California-based cannabis company Palms, Bieber has dropped a limited launch of pre-rolled joints called "Peaches," named after his smash hit and collab with Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

Bieber, who has previously talked about his marijuana use and cannabis dispensary said "Peaches" was a result of Palms and their outlook on weed.

"I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it -- especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health," the Justice singer said.

According to the Palms official Instagram page, "Peaches" are California-based pre rolls and is available in Indica, Sativa and Hybrid and the joints are available in a handful of states including Nevada and Massachusetts.

What do you think of Bieber's foray into cannabis? Let us know in the comments.

