Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and over the last few years, he has made sure to use his stardom to his advantage thanks to various business deals. Durant has also been very honest about his weed usage, which makes it unsurprising that he would sign a deal with a weed-related company.

Well, that's exactly what happened recently as Durant signed a new deal with a brand called Weedmaps. With this new partnership, Durant will act as an ambassador for the brand, and he will also be sponsored by them. Weedmaps is a company that helps people locate dispensaries in their area, and now, Durant will help make the brand a household name.

Durant spoke on this new partnership and noted that his main goal is to educate people on marijuana, especially when it comes to the realm of athletics.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I think it's far past time to address the stigmas around cannabis that still exist in the sports world as well as globally," Durant said via ESPN. "This partnership is going to help us continue to normalize those conversations, as well as create content, events, and a lot more through our Boardroom media network. This is just the beginning for us."

Durant continues to be one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, and there is no doubt that this partnership will help Durant educate people throughout the world. Marijuana is largely becoming destigmatized around the U.S., which is something that has been celebrated by many.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA world.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

