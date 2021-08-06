Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in the NBA right now and as a result, he is one of the biggest superstars. Unlike most superstars, Durant can be seen engaging with fans on Twitter as he claps back at those who disparage him on social media. Throughout his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has had plenty of digital altercations although it hasn't stopped him from excelling at his craft.

Had it not been for injuries this season, the Nets probably would have won an NBA title, thus cementing KD's legacy in the NBA. Next year, Durant is ready to run it back, and fans are eager to see how he performs alongside a healthy Kyrie and a healthy James Harden.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets are showing their loyalty to KD with a brand new contract extension that is worth a whopping $198 million over the course of four years. The annual average salary for this contract is $49.5 million per year, and we can only imagine some of the incentives that are packed in here. After all, KD is one of the best players in the league so he definitely deserves the pay raise.

The Nets are dealing with big expectations but if KD's playoff performances from this year are any indication, then the Nets are in for a massive year. As for Kyrie and Harden, it is believed they will be ready to go for opening night of this season.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images