Kevin Durant is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and while his haters might not want to hear that, there is no denying this man's talent. For fourteen years, Durant has dominated the NBA and he only gets better with time. He is fresh off of a huge comeback season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now, he is in Tokyo where he is trying to help the United States get the gold medal in men's basketball.

While the United States has struggled at times, they are starting to find their footing, and today, they are playing against the Czech Republic. This game was a massive opportunity for KD as he was in a prime position to surpass Carmelo Anthony as Team USA's leading scorer in Olympic history.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Well, that is exactly what Durant did today as he drained a gorgeous three-pointer in the second quarter to officially pass Carmelo's Olympic totals. At the time of the bucket, Durant had 339 points while Melo had 336. Considering the fact that Melo's time with Team USA is officially over, it's safe to say that Durant's record won't get touched for a long time.

The game against the Czech Republic is still ongoing, and as it stands, the Americans have a massive 34-point lead in the fourth quarter. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the Olympics.