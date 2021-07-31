Isaiah Rashad's latest album The House Is Burning was easily one of the most anticipated projects of the entire year. After taking five years between albums, fans were hoping for some new material and Rashad ended up delivering with an incredible body of work. Over the last 24 hours, fans have taken to social media to profess their love for the album and all of the great sounds that Rashad produces throughout it.

Top Dawg Entertainment has always been known for its quality projects, and Rashad's latest joint is a testament to the label's consistency. Among the fans who are digging Rashad's new project is none other than Kevin Durant, who is currently in Tokyo competing in the Olympic Games.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In fact, Durant loves the album so much that he decided to tweet out some lyrics from the project in the early hours of the morning. "What am I supposed to do outside but get rich? Work too hard but boy don’t floss too hard and get your wig split," Durant wrote. For those who may not know, these lyrics come from the track "Darkseid" which has proven to be a fan favorite over the past day or so.

With The House Is Burning becoming the official soundtrack of Team USA Basketball, it seems like the team has a good luck charm as they go into the knockout stage.