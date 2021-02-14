When James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets a few weeks ago, many expected them to be a dominant force throughout the league. With the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant on the roster, the Nets are easily one of the best teams in the entire league, at least on the offensive side of the floor, that is.

At first, the team struggled mightily on defense and even now, it remains a bit of a problem. Regardless, the offense has been popping off, and last night, they put up 137 points in a blowout against the Golden State Warriors. Following the game, Irving spoke about Harden's inclusion on the team, and how they have fully fleshed out each other's roles.

“I feel like he’s (Harden) been doing a great job of just managing the point guard role. We established that maybe four days ago," Irving said. "I just looked at him and I said, ‘You’re the point guard, and I’m going to play shooting guard.’ That was as simple as that."

At this point, Harden, Kyrie, and Durant have shown a ton of chemistry, and if things keep going this way, the Nets have a great chance at making it to the NBA Finals. As the season goes on, they will be looking to fix that defense, but for now, their efforts seem to be enough.

Jason Miller/Getty Images