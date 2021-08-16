During the Tokyo Olympics, Evan Fournier was a true breakout star as he showed the world what he can do on the international stage. Fournier was particularly impressive against the United States in the Olympic opener which saw a pretty spectacular upset from the French side. Later in the tournament, the United States and France linked up again for a rematch in the Finals, although the second time around, it was Team USA that came away with the win.

Since the Olympics, Fournier has signed with the New York Knicks where he will now get to engage in a rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets who boast the talents of Team USA star Kevin Durant. Knicks fans are expecting these two to feud, and as a way to give in to the fun, Fournier made a joke at KD's expense today.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As you can see down below, Fournier asked his followers if they had any recommendations for barbers in the New York area. This led to a snarky reply from one fan who said "Fella named Kevin. He's in Brooklyn. He cut ya up in Tokyo. Maybe he can do it again?"

Fournier was quick with a comeback as he hit Durant with a lighthearted jab, saying "He needs a barber too."

Fans were quick to notice the joke as many praised Fournier for the comeback. Of course, Durant is a controversial figure in New York, especially after choosing the Nets over the Knicks. Having said that, Fournier is already becoming a popular figure in the Big Apple.