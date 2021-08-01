Soulja Boy is venturing into the cannabis industry after announcing a new line of marijuana, Soulja Exotics, in collaboration with Grizzly Peak. The brand will be launching with a limited quantity of 3.5 gram Grizzly Peak™ Soulja Exotics™ to be sold at legal California dispensaries.

“For years, I’ve been looking for a premium cannabis company to bring my product to market,” Soulja said in a statement. “Grizzly Peak grows their medicinal quality cannabis indoors in coco fiber giving it a smooth inhale and exhale. I have so much going on in my head, I use weed to help me relax and function better so I can focus on my music, videos and other entertainment businesses.”



Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

He continued, “After trying many of their products, I was convinced that these guys are top growers who can consistently deliver the type of high I have been looking for. It was easy for me to decide to launch my exclusive, limited quantities of my weed products in collab with Grizzly Peak.”

Soulja isn't the first rapper to get involved in the cannabis business. Earlier this month, Travis Scott revealed that he'd be partnering with Connected Cannabis to launch a strain of marijuana.

