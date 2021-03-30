Justin Bieber surprised fans this month after releasing his sixth studio album Justice just thirteen months after dropping off his fifth studio album Changes. This album arrives on the tail end of his mini-Recording Academy protest and has quickly become the Canadian native's most massive era. Justice became Bieber's eighth number-one album, simultaneously making him the youngest soloist to ever achieve eight projects at the summit. Continuing on with his record-breaking streak, Bieber earned his seventh No. 1 single this week with the Giveon and Daniel Caesar assisted track "Peaches," earning him a round of accolades.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

For starters, his latest No. 1 single has earned him the distinction of having the second-most Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debuts in history now with four total. He sits behind Ariana Grande, who has five under her belt. In addition to this major accomplishment, he became the first male solo act to ever debut atop the summit on both the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts simultaneously.

"Peaches" makes the 27-year-old the third artist in history to ever hold the top 2 major chart positions, behind only BTS and Taylor Swift, who have attained this feat twice.

Outside of Bieber, "Peaches" has been a mega-hit for both Daniel Caesar and Giveon, earning both the R&B stars their first-ever No. 1 single. The 26-year-old "Chicago Freestyle" artist took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

"Wow my first number 1! shout to my brother JB for letting me be apart of this moment. It feels even better cause I caught one with the bros," penned the Long Beach-native on Instagram, tagging both feature artists. Congrats to the trio and check out "Peaches" below if you haven't yet!

