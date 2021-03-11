We're just a week away from receiving Justin Bieber's forthcoming album and his fans losing their minds on social media. Justice is set to arrive on March 19, and with the release date just a little over a week away, Bieber has increased the already-heightened hype by sharing a sneak peek at his tracklist. It comes in the form of handwritten index cards on a corkboard, but he's noted a handful of features that have fans excited.

By the look of things, Justice will possibly have 17 tracks. We've already received "Holy" with Chance The Rapper and Bieber's most recent release, "Hold On." His tracklist also shows that The Kid LAROI appears on "Unstable" while Giveon and Daniel Caesar share features on "Peaches." Unless Bieber has some sneaky, surprise revelation, those seem to be the only additional looks on the project.

Justice follows Bieber's 2020 release Changes, an album that arrived on Valentine's Day 2020 and featured artists like Travis Scott, Quavo, Kehlani, Summer Walker, and Post Malone. Changes was hailed as a fun Pop-R&B record, but from what Bieber has delivered with Justice, he's working with songs that carry powerful messages this time around. Check out Bieber's tracklist announcement photo below.