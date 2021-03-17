This Friday, Justin Bieber is gearing up to follow up 2020's critical misstep Changes with the release of his sixth studio album Justice. Led by the Chance the Rapper-assisted single "Holy," Justice will feature other newly releases tracks such as "Hold On," "Anyone," and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco. Days ahead of the album's release, Justin Bieber has graced NPR with a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with a versatile performance that sheds some insight into the imminent Justice.

Over the course of his stripped-down Tiny Desk performance, Justin runs through the aforementioned array of previously heard Justice cuts, showcasing just how sonically expansive his upcoming album appears to be. After opening his set up with "Holy" sans Chance the Rapper, the amorphous singer-songwriter treated viewers with the world premiere of "Peaches," a cut from Justice that hasn't even released yet.

According to Rolling Stone, "Peaches" will be packaged much differently when Justice drops on Friday, from the song's production to as-of-yet unheard guest vocals from GIVEÅN and Daniel Caesar. Justin has already been teasing the music video for "Peaches, which he reveals will drop alongside the release of Justice in a matter of days.

Check out Justin Bieber's NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below and get ready for the release of his forthcoming sixth studio album Justice, which is set to hit streaming services on Friday.

