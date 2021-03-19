peaches
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber & Daniel Caesar Announce Surprise Coachella "Peaches" PerformanceIt's possible that Giveon could appear alongside the Canadian crooners, although nothing has been confirmed just yet.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Drops "Peaches" Cannabis Pre-RollsThe "Peaches" singer is keeping it peachy. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsJustin Bieber Taps Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON For Catchy Single "Peaches"Justin Bieber releases his new album "Justice", featuring the catchy new single "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and GIVĒON.By Alex Zidel