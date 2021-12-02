This is a trial that some thought would never actually happen, but here we are. Jussie Smollett has faced worldwide backlash following the alleged staged hoax attack on him years ago. He claimed he was walking down the street in the early morning hours when two white men accosted him both physically and with racial and homophobic slurs.

The world witnessed Smollett's downfall unravel when the two brothers claimed that they were hired by the actor to execute the alleged fake attack for fame. During the trial, Abimbola Osundairo testified that Smollet “wanted me to fake beat him up.”



KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / Contributor / Getty Images

Smollett is being accused of filing a false police report and wasting the Chicago Police Department's time and resources that could have been used on other crimes or cases. Osundairo said that Smollett texted him stating that he needed assistance "on the low" and when they met up, the actor told him that Empire bosses weren't giving him the respect he believed he deserved.

“He said he wanted me to beat him up,” Osundairo reportedly said. “I looked puzzled, and then he explained he wanted me to fake beat him up... He wanted me to tussle and throw him to the ground and give him a bruise while my brother Ola would pour bleach on him and put a rope around him, and then we would run away."

Meanwhile, Smollett's attorney insists that his client is the true victim in this case.



Nuccio DiNuzzo / Stringer / Getty Images

[via]