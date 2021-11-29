Jussie Smollett Trial Begins With Jury Selection Process

It's been a few years since Jussie Smollett was accused of faking a hate crime against himself. The Empire actor was ridiculed across the world after claiming that he had been attacked by two Trump supporters who tied a noose around his neck and yelled, "This is MAGA country." Smollett claimed to be the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.





Rob Kim/Getty Images

The trial is set to begin in the near future, as authorities aim to prosecute Smollett for falsifying a police report and lying to the police. Today, the jury selection process began. Per NBC Chicago, there have been several potential jurors who've been dismissed. 50 people were selected as potential jurors while 10 were dismissed. Jurors were being asked about their television habits and whether they're familiar with Empire and/or TMZ. One potential juror said that she didn't think she would be unbiased since she had previously researched this case.

Since being accused of staging the attack, Smollett has maintained his innocence. Judge James B. Linn emphasized to the potential jurors that all defendants, in this case, are innocent until proven guilty. Judge James B. Linn said that it was the "bedrock of our society."

Smollett is currently charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police and falsifying a police report.

We'll keep you posted on any further updates regarding the case.

[Via]