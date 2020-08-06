The twists and turns of the Jussie Smollett scandal continue to play out in court. The former Empire star stands accused of staging a racially and homophobic attack on him back in January 2019. Information shared about the case has been contradictory over the last year and a half, but Jussie Smollett has been labeled by many as a fraud. He was let go by Empire bosses before the show's end and he's kept himself out of the spotlight as his case against the City of Chicago moves forward. His family has stood by his side through it all, including his sister Jurnee Smollett who recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about her brother's controversy.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

“It’s been f*cking painful, one of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced,” the actress said. “To love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating. I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic.”

“Everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother, and I believe my brother," Jurnee added. It's unclear what Jussie has planned for the future, but his legal battle awaits a ruling.

