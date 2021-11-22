In just a few days, Jussie Smollett will be standing trial over his alleged Chicago attack case from 2019. Prior to that, though, he’s allowing some time for celebration. Last night, the 39-year-old was photographed on the red carpet for the first time in years while attending a screening of his directorial debut – a film called B-Boy Blues.

The movie is based on the 1994 novel by James Earl Hardy with the same name, and tells the story of a college educated journalist from Brooklyn and a homeboy-bike messenger from Harlem who fall in love. “To see all the love for the film is crazy beautiful,” the former Empire actor wrote on Instagram.

“More to come while I catch up but to everyone who came out last night with so much love and community… on behalf of everyone @bboybluesfilm, thank you.” Smollett says that his project is still searching for “a home,” so it may be some time until “everyone can see it.”

Next Monday, November 29th, the California-born star will be in court following a failed attempt to have his trial dismissed back in October. At the time, 50 Cent took it upon himself to publicly shade Smollett, joking that his old collaborator was probably “crying inside.”

The new director has been accused of falsifying stories about a racist and homophobic attack that he claimed to be the victim of in January of 2019. It’s been said that Smollett paid two men $3,500 to stage the entire thing – allegations that he vehemently refutes.

Do you plan to check out B-Boy Blues when it comes out? Let us know, and be sure to check back next week for more updates on Jussie Smollett’s trial.

