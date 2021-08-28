Empire actor Jussie Smollett lost a major testimony in his case on Thursday after a judge ruled supportive Attorney Kim Foxx could no longer be called as a witness. Smollett will soon face six felony counts that were filed back in February 2020 without one of his most outspoken supporters. "This issue with Smollett… excuse my language, it’s bulls**t,...we have an abysmal homicide clearance rate; we have horrible violence; and this case about a low-level offense with an actor who pulled a prank," Foxx said during an appearance on The Ben Joravsky Show.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Foxx dubbed his alleged fake hate crime unworthy of harsh charges, calling the whole situation a “bad prank” despite Smollet’s suspected attempt to gain publicity and a salary increase.

This ruling came after an investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb concluded Foxx was unsuitable to be called to the stand. Webb found that the Cook County attorney made “false and/or misleading statements to the public” and questioned her integrity, citing “Foxx’s communications with Smollett’s sister, actress Jurnee.”

Smollett has called the charges against him a “dog and pony show” in the past, standing by his claims that he did not hire two men to stage an attack despite overwhelming evidence.

A date for his trial has yet to be released, but stay tuned as this story develops.

