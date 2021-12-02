Abimbola Osundairo
- CrimeJussie Smollett Claims Osundairo Brothers Wanted $1 Million Each Not To Testify: ReportSmollett also asked a white prosecutor to not use the n-word when reading back his texts out of respect for Black people in the courtroom.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJussie Smollett Trial: Attacker Details Actor Allegedly Hiring Him For HoaxAbimbola Osundairo alleged that Smollett hired both him and his brother to assault the actor, pour bleach on him, and tie a rope around his neck.By Erika Marie