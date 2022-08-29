It's been a big night over in New Jersey as the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards continue to celebrate the best of the best that the industry has to offer. The red carpet certainly earned plenty of attention as artists from several genres of music arrived in their best garb, and after that, things kicked off with a performance from co-host Jack Harlow, who recruited Fergie to assist him on his "Song of the Summer" winner, "First Class."

We also saw Snoop Dogg and Eminem perform their latest collab track, "From the D 2 the LBC" and before she accepted her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj put together a lengthy show consisting of several of her greatest hits, from "Super Bass" to "Super Freaky Girl."

Eminem and Snoop Dogg perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yet another rapper who showed out for audiences this evening is Dreamville superstar J.I.D, who selected two titles from his newly released The Forever Story album – "Surround Sound" and "Drive Now" – to sing for those watching in person and at home.

The 31-year-old's follow-up to his debut, The Never Story, is projected to move nearly 30K copies during its first week out. At this time it remains unclear if that will land him in the Billboard 200's top 10, but regardless, he looks to be having a pretty good weekend no matter what kind of numbers he does.

Check out J.I.D's MTV VMAs performance of "Dance Now" and "Surround Sound" in the videos above and below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

