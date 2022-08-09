2022 MTV VMAs
- Pop CultureAries Spears Addresses Lizzo's VMAs Speech, Calls Out Women Who Supported HerSpears talked about Lizzo speaking on her haters and had a bit to say about the women on social media who came to the singer's defense.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearShenseea Dodges Question About London On Da Track Relationship At The VMAsThe producer and Jamaican songstress first sparked romance rumours earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJack Harlow VMAs Song Of The Summer Win Over Beyoncé, Drake, Future & More Causes UproarThe public accused the VMAs of being rigged after Harlow won the fan-voted category over BTS's Jung Kook, Doja Cat, Lizzo, and others.By Erika Marie
- TV2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Hottest LooksLatto, Chloe Bailey, and Lil Nas X are just a few of the stars who shone brightly on this year's red carpet.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJ.I.D Brings "Surround Sound" & "Dance Now" To The 2022 MTV VMAs Stage: VideoThe Atlanta native shared "The Forever Story" songs from an outdoor stage.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships26-Year-Old Yung Gravy Smooches Addison Rae's 42-Year-Old Mom At The VMAs"[I'm] into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs," the Minnesota rapper said of his unexpected romance with Sheri Nicole Easterling.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNicki Minaj Shouts Out Ye, Eminem, & Rihanna After Legendary Career-Spanning VMAs PerformanceThe 39-year-old brought out hits like "All Things Go," "Roman's Revenge," "Monster," and "Beez In The Trap."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2022 MTV VMAs Winners: A Complete ListThis evening's performers include Lizzo, Khalid, and Jack Harlow, who's also on hosting duty.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMo'Nique Responds To Fan Who Questioned Her Praise For Nicki MinajThe actress made a post about how "proud" she is of the Rap icon and someone asked, "What she do to be proud of?"By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Reacts To High Praise From Missy Elliott Over VMA Video Vangaurd Award HonorThe two Hip Hop icons exchanged heartfelt praise for one another.By Erika Marie