The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards saw plenty of famous faces grace the red carpet this Sunday (August 28) in their best garments. What viewers also saw, much to their surprise, was several public displays of affection from a very unexpected duo – 26-year-old rapper, Yung Gravy, and 42-year-old Sheri Nicole Easterling, the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae.

For their outfits of the night, the new couple donned coordinated lavender looks. Gravy wore a black suit and matching shoes over a light purple button-up shirt, left open to expose several chains around his next. Easterling, for her part, slipped into a dress with provocative crisscrosses up the side, as well as a pair of metallic heels.

Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I hit on her first, I knew of her and I thought she was fine," the "Betty" hitmaker dished to Page Six about his latest lover, adding that they "FaceTimed" more than once after meeting online and before linking up in real life.

He went on, "She’s like a Southern belle and I’m a Northern boy so it felt really cute and wholesome," before adding – on a far less wholesome note – "[I'm] into MILFs and she’s kinda the queen of MILFs."

Cameras caught Yung Gravy and Easterling walking the red carpet together, exchanging kisses in between posing for photos.

It's been noted that the pair's romance kicked off last month, after the Minnesota-born recording artist revealed that he planned to take Rae's mother on a date after her messy split from Monty Lopez, who was caught having an affair with 25-year-old influence Renée Ash.

According to Lopez's other woman, she was told that his relationship with Easterling was "over," and "that [he and Ash] were going to be together and have babies together."

After finding out about Gravy's interest in his ex, Lopez shared a now-viral video challenging the rapper to a fight. "Run white boy, run," he said, flexing his muscles until he turned red – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

