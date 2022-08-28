This evening's performers include Lizzo, Khalid, and Jack Harlow, who's also on hosting duty.
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are officially kicking off, and this year's is set to be a seriously star-studded event, with Lizzo, Khalid, and Blackpink among the musical acts ready to grace the stage with a performance this evening.
As far as nominees go, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X are leading the charge with seven each to their names, while both Kacey Musgraves and Baby Keem earned their first-ever nods this summer.
Lil Nas X attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards -- Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj is due to be one of the biggest spectacles of the evening. Following the arrival of her highly anticipated "Super Freaky Girl" single (which is up for "Song of Summer"), which marked her first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the mother of one is due to deliver a performance that will encompass her entire career, while also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Keep scrolling to see a full list of this year's nominees, as well as the winners who will be updated later in bold.
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was“
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Harry Styles
Song of the Year
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
SEVENTEEN
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Push Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night”
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”
March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Latto – “Big Energy”
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”
Pusha T – “Diet Coke”
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”
Jack White – “Taking Me Back”
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Shinedown – “Planet Zero”
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”
MaÌneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”
Best Latin
Anitta – “Envolver”
Bad Bunny – “TitiÌ Me PreguntoÌ”
Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”
ChloÌe – “Have Mercy”
H.E.R. – “For Anyone”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”
Best K-Pop
BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
ITZY – “LOCO”
LISA – “LALISA”
SEVENTEEN – “HOT”
Stray Kids – “MANIAC”
TWICE – “The Feels”
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “Pussy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”
Stromae –“Fils de joie”
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed
Madonna – Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “N95”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele – “Oh My God”
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”
Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”
Best Choreography
BTS – “Permission to Dance”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”
ROSALÍA – “SAOKO”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”
Group of the Year
Blackpink – WINNER
BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Song of Summer
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS – “Left and Right”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kane Brown – “Grand”
Latto x Mariah Carey ft. DJ Khaled – “Big Energy (Remix)”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Rosalía – “BIZCOCHITO”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
