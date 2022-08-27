The numbers are in!

As has been a regular occurrence this summer, it was an impressive weekend for new hip-hop album releases from everyone from Sauce Walka and Dro Kenji to Roc Marciano and The Alchemist. Besides those exciting new arrivals, though, also came two projects that audiences are even more amped up for – DJ Khaled's GOD DID, and Dreamville superstar J.I.D's The Forever Story.

While the former worked with the likes of Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, Fridayy, Kanye West, Eminem, and Dr. Dre (and that's just on the first three titles) on his new arrival, the latter collaborated with Kenny Mason, EARTHGANG, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, and Yasiin Bey, among others.

Reactions are still pouring in across social media as fans take in their first listen of each, but HDD is ready to announce the first week sales projections for both Khaled and J.I.D.

The 18-song-long GOD DID is expected to move 105K - 115K album-equivalent units in its first week out, which could be high enough to beat out Bad Bunny's ever-triumphant Un Verano Sin Ti, though we've been surprised with the Latin rap album coming out on top against other big contenders in the past few months.

The Forever Story, on the other hand, is expected to shift anywhere between 27K - 30K copies during its first week out; it remains unclear if that will be high enough to place the 31-year-old Atlanta rapper in the top 10.

In other news, J.I.D opened up about his highly anticipated album ahead of its arrival, calling it a "good piece of [his] origin story" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

